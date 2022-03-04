Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $286.20

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 286.20 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 286.20 ($3.84), with a volume of 614006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.60 ($4.14).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.50) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.17) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.97) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.17) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 422 ($5.66).

The stock has a market capitalization of £703.45 million and a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 331.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 360.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

In related news, insider Peter Truscott purchased 30,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($123,976.92). Also, insider David Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($14,007.78). Insiders have bought a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $13,194,000 over the last 90 days.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

