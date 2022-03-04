Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CCAP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

CCAP stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $545.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $21.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,723 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $477,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $3,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

