Credit Suisse Group Trims Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Target Price to $14.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

