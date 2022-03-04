Credit Suisse Group Trims American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Target Price to $300.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.14.

NYSE AMT opened at $235.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.69. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

