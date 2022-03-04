Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.43

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 303465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.
A number of research firms recently commented on CS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.
The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.
About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
