Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.43

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 303465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on CS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 446,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,114,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 438,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 423,076 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

