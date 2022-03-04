Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,250 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASZ opened at $9.76 on Friday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

