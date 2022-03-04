Credit Suisse AG Invests $47,000 in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlueCity by 33.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 183,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueCity in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BlueCity by 514.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BLCT opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. BlueCity Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $12.90.
BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.
