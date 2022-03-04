Credit Suisse AG Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,544 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 118,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.57.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

