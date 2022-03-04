Cranswick (LON:CWK) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($53.67) to GBX 4,400 ($59.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,325 ($58.03).

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,316 ($44.49) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 2,600 ($34.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,200 ($56.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,696.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,694.36. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

