Craig Hallum Trims Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Target Price to $13.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $84,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 395,019 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 184,292 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

