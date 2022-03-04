CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. CRA International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CRAI traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.76. 215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,133. The firm has a market cap of $659.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06. CRA International has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 439.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

