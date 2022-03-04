Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.19

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 87081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Covestro from €61.00 ($68.54) to €53.00 ($59.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Covestro from €72.00 ($80.90) to €73.00 ($82.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

