Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.00 ($59.55) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.00 ($75.28).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €44.80 ($50.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. Covestro has a 12-month low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($71.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €53.29 and a 200 day moving average of €54.72.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.