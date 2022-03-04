Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPNG traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 18,254,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,924,486. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $69.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at $423,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Coupang by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

