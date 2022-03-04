Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932,622 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Coty were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.29 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

