COTI Price Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. COTI has a total market cap of $239.81 million and $38.21 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COTI has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.43 or 0.06567356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,816.69 or 0.99893582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

