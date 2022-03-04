Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

GLW stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,468. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54. Corning has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

