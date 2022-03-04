Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,654 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 509.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 45.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $869,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 24,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 574.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.68. 16,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,859. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $87.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.33.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Henry Schein Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.