Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 844.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 43,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

Boeing stock traded down $8.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.97. 445,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,953,824. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $183.77 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

