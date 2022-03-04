Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 140 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.47.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

