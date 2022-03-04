Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,394 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for approximately 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 238,362 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in Halliburton by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 601,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,597,802. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,831 shares of company stock worth $3,295,557 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

