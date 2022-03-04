Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,347 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at $2,145,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $773,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. 252,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,335,849. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

