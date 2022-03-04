Contrasting SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) & Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuchs Petrolub 1 3 2 0 2.17 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29

Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 357.93%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $33.93, indicating a potential upside of 33.68%. Given Fuchs Petrolub’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fuchs Petrolub is more favorable than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

Fuchs Petrolub pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Fuchs Petrolub and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuchs Petrolub N/A N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 39.40% 5.97% 2.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fuchs Petrolub and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuchs Petrolub N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $599.51 million 7.29 $56.20 million $1.38 18.39

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Fuchs Petrolub.

Risk & Volatility

Fuchs Petrolub has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats Fuchs Petrolub on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuchs Petrolub (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services. The company was founded by Rudolf Fuchs in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

