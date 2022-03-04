Contrasting PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) & MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Rating) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get PPJ Healthcare Enterprises alerts:

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A MercadoLibre 1.18% 31.09% 1.88%

0.0% of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and MercadoLibre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A MercadoLibre 0 1 12 0 2.92

MercadoLibre has a consensus target price of $1,780.42, suggesting a potential upside of 62.33%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and MercadoLibre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MercadoLibre $7.07 billion 7.82 $83.30 million $1.69 648.97

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. provides automated healthcare reimbursement software and medical practice information management consultations. It offers medical billing, practice management consulting and testing services. The firm’s projects include Automated Biller, Professional Billing Service, Upland Chronic Pain Care, and Medical Marijuana Potency Testing. The company was founded on May 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.