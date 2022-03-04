Contrasting Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) & Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inari Medical and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 3.55% 4.33% 3.60% Profound Medical -320.56% -30.45% -28.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inari Medical and Profound Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Profound Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Inari Medical currently has a consensus target price of $116.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%. Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.54%. Given Profound Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and Profound Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $276.98 million 18.18 $13.79 million $0.16 621.73 Profound Medical $7.30 million 26.70 -$21.62 million ($1.39) -6.75

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Profound Medical on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.