Contrasting Compass (COMP) and Its Competitors

Compass (NYSE: COMP – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Compass to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Compass alerts:

This table compares Compass and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -81.00% -19.81% Compass Competitors -2.74% -4.87% 6.29%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Compass and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 9 0 2.82 Compass Competitors 382 1701 2526 79 2.49

Compass presently has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 165.42%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 48.04%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion -$494.10 million -3.15 Compass Competitors $2.10 billion $198.98 million 21.78

Compass has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Compass rivals beat Compass on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.