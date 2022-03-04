Contrasting Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) & Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Matterport’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avant Diagnostics $185.93 million 9.32 -$101.25 million N/A N/A Matterport $111.17 million 15.73 -$338.06 million N/A N/A

Avant Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Matterport.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avant Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Matterport N/A -1,156.13% -53.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avant Diagnostics and Matterport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avant Diagnostics 0 1 9 0 2.90 Matterport 0 0 6 0 3.00

Avant Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $25.70, indicating a potential upside of 191.05%. Matterport has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 124.23%. Given Avant Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avant Diagnostics is more favorable than Matterport.

Summary

Avant Diagnostics beats Matterport on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

