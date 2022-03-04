Content Neutrality Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $285,843.48 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $285,843.48 and $2,543.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00034769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00104850 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

