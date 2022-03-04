Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,980. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $503.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 764,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 160.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 294,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,927,000 after purchasing an additional 268,017 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 180,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 45,053 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.