Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%.
Shares of Consolidated Communications stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,980. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $503.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
About Consolidated Communications (Get Rating)
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
