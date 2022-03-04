ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Lessened by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

COP traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.97. The stock had a trading volume of 720,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,249,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $99.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

