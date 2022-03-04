Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Conifer stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

