Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

CMTL stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $30.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $535.63 million, a PE ratio of 406.68 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,270,000 after buying an additional 155,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,212,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMTL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Comtech Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.