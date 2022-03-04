Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 630,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 3,947,254 shares.The stock last traded at $5.24 and had previously closed at $4.94.
Several analysts have recently commented on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
