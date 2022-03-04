Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 630,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 3,947,254 shares.The stock last traded at $5.24 and had previously closed at $4.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2433 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.