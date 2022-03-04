Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $771.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 25.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

