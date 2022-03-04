CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.35

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 441764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Get CommScope alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.