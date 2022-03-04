Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.46) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.58) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.22) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.70 ($8.66).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €6.63 ($7.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a one year high of €9.51 ($10.69). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.65.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

