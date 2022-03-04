Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €7.00 ($7.87) to €10.00 ($11.24) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($10.11) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €7.40 ($8.31) to €8.80 ($9.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of Commerzbank stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.46. 40,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,309. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.
About Commerzbank (Get Rating)
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.