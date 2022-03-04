Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Douglas D. Neff Sells 478 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.31. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,062,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,743,000 after purchasing an additional 135,205 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

