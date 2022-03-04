Comerica Bank Sells 7,844 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $218.29 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.31 and a 200 day moving average of $226.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of -727.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

