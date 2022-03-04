Comerica Bank Sells 441 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after acquiring an additional 413,891 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after acquiring an additional 368,936 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after acquiring an additional 351,300 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,466,000 after acquiring an additional 147,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAC opened at $155.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.02. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $137.13 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VAC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

