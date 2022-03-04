Comerica Bank Sells 3,422 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 370,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.96. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,272. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

