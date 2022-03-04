Comerica Bank Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 119,262 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,963,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 289.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 300,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,446,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,472 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

