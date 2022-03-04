Comerica Bank Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after buying an additional 507,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $109.86 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average is $113.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

