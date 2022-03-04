Comerica Bank Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,592,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $193.54 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.28 and its 200 day moving average is $193.74.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

