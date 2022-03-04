Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 168.9% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.49. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

In related news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359 over the last three months. 10.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,071,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBAN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.