Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) SVP Sells $419,014.31 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 10,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $419,014.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CFX opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Colfax in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colfax (CFX)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.