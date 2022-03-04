Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) SVP Sells $419,014.31 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 10,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $419,014.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CFX opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Colfax in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.