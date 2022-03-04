Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 99,068 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 99,068 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $4,019,188.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Colfax stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Colfax by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 3.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

