Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 99,068 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 99,068 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $4,019,188.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Colfax stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.
Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
