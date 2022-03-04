Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Now Covered by Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. Codexis has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

