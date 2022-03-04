CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Down to $14.40

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $13.36. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 291,334 shares.

CNHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

