CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $258.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.69.

Shares of CME traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,086. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CME Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CME Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,492,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,885,000 after buying an additional 434,854 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in CME Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CME Group by 118,237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 43,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

